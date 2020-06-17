Sky WiFi launches in Italy

Sky Italia’s ultrabroadband service, Sky WiFi, is now available to subscribers in 26 Italian cities and large municipalities including Milan, Turin, Genoa, Florence, Bologna, Venice, Bari, Naples, Catania, Palermo, Cagliari.

Sky WiFi optimises streaming quality and content upload at any time of the day, regardless of peak user periods and with numerous devices connected simultaneously. It runs on a new, pure fibre infrastructure, designed by a team of over 200 engineers. The pioneering network was developed by technological experts from both Comcast and Sky UK.

“This is an important step both for our company and for Sky families. And we are very proud of it,” commented Maximo Ibarra, CEO of Sky Italia. “We have made an important investment in creating Sky WiFi, because we believe that technology is key to innovation and connecting people to all the content they love. And this is exactly what we want to do with Sky WiFi, a truly stable and high performing pure fibre connection that gives our customers the opportunity to have a real Hub at home. A Hub that offers all the best in one solution alongside Sky’s content and Sky Q’s unmatched viewing experience. This is our way of improving people’s day-to day lives as well as making a significant contribution to the spread of ultra-broadband connections in Italy, which – as we have clearly seen during this emergency period – are truly essential.”

Sky WiFi offers three different solutions. The first is the ‘Smart’ package that provides 100 per cent fibre connection, the Sky WiFi Hub and the Sky WiFi App for €29.90 per month + a €49 one off activation cost. Voice service on consumption.

The second is the ‘Ultra WiFi’ package, designed for very large homes or houses with multiple floors that need the mesh network created by the Sky WiFi Pods in combination with the Sky WiFi Hub to cover the whole home. Ultra WiFi is €32.90 per month + a €99 one off activation cost. Voice service on consumption.

The ‘Ultra Plus package is designed for customers who wish to add unlimited national calls to landlines and mobile phones and costs €37.90 per month + €99 a one off activation cost.