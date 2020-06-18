NBCU, Sky name ad leadership team

NBCUniversal and Sky have named the leadership team for the companies’ new One Platform Global Advertising & Partnerships offering.

Newly-named President & Managing Director of Global Advertising & Partnerships KC Sullivan will lead the unified Global Advertising & Partnerships Team, and bring this offering to market. Sullivan, who most recently served as President & Managing Director of CNBC International, will now report into NBCUniversal Chairman Linda Yaccarino and partner closely with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.

Within Sullivan’s new global organisation Andrew Mortimer will now lead NBCUniversal + Sky Global Partnerships. As Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, Mortimer, who previously served as Sky Media UK’s Director of Client Strategy, will head a cross-functional team that services international brands looking to plan globally and activate locally across the combined NBCUniversal and Sky audience. He will act as the strategic and operational bridge between the companies’ combined networks, properties and business units. Mortimer will jointly report into Sullivan and Béhar.

Also overseeing the global team under Sullivan is Max Raven, who will now lead Advertising & Partnerships for Global News, including the expansion of its Catalyst agency business. Raven most recently served as Senior Vice President for CNBC International’s commercial agency Catalyst. CNBC is the #1 cross-platform business news brand globally, reaching almost 300 million homes outside the United States, and providing access to the most affluent and influential audience in the world. Raven will now lead all advertising and partnership efforts for the powerhouse news brand and as well as any future global news offerings from NBCUniversal & Sky, reporting into Sullivan.

Sullivan, Mortimer and Raven will work closely with Krishan Bhatia, who leads Business Operations & Strategy for NBCUniversal, to drive the wider sales product and strategy integration. He will continue to report into Yaccarino.

First unveiled during NBCUniversal’s One Industry Update, the NBCUniversal + Sky global offering unlocks access for brands around the world across both of Comcast’s leading media companies. Among the opportunities now available to global clients and agencies via One Platform are: bespoke research including cultural trends and insights, courtesy of a new global intelligence lab by NBCUniversal + Sky; global OTT opportunities across Peacock and NOW TV; scaled technology, solutions and innovation, fromAdSmart to Commercial & Content Innovations; and portfolio access to what is described as “unparalleled” content, global IP, influential talent, breaking news, and more across both media giants.