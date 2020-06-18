Second round of Premier League TV schedule revealed

The Premier League resumed on June 17th with Sky Sports providing live coverage of Aston Villa and Sheffield United’s goalless draw at Villa Park, and Manchester City’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Arsenal at The Etihad.
A full weekend of fixtures featuring all 20 Premier League clubs will play out this weekend.
Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and Amazon are sharing the broadcast of all the remaining fixtures. The TV schedule had previously been provided up until July 2nd. Now the second round of the TV schedule to July 13th has been outlined.
Highlights include Southampton hosting Manchester CIty live on the BBC on July 5th, and Watford vs Newcastle streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free on July 11th.
The full second round of fixtures are:
Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Southampton v Man City (7pm) BBC (Free)
Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports
Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Man City v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)
Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime (Free)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime (Free)
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Brighton v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports
Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login