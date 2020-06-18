Second round of Premier League TV schedule revealed

The Premier League resumed on June 17th with Sky Sports providing live coverage of Aston Villa and Sheffield United’s goalless draw at Villa Park, and Manchester City’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Arsenal at The Etihad.

A full weekend of fixtures featuring all 20 Premier League clubs will play out this weekend.

Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and Amazon are sharing the broadcast of all the remaining fixtures. The TV schedule had previously been provided up until July 2nd. Now the second round of the TV schedule to July 13th has been outlined.

Highlights include Southampton hosting Manchester CIty live on the BBC on July 5th, and Watford vs Newcastle streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free on July 11th.

The full second round of fixtures are:

Saturday, July 4

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday, July 5

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Southampton v Man City (7pm) BBC (Free)

Monday, July 6 Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Tuesday, July 7 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free) Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports Wednesday, July 8 Man City v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports Thursday, July 9 Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free) Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime (Free) Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports