Second round of Premier League TV schedule revealed

June 18, 2020
The Premier League resumed on June 17th with Sky Sports providing live coverage of Aston Villa and Sheffield United’s goalless draw at Villa Park, and Manchester City’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Arsenal at The Etihad.

A full weekend of fixtures featuring all 20 Premier League clubs will play out this weekend.

Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and Amazon are sharing the broadcast of all the remaining fixtures. The TV schedule had previously been provided up until July 2nd. Now the second round of the TV schedule to July 13th has been outlined.

Highlights include Southampton hosting Manchester CIty live on the BBC on July 5th, and Watford vs Newcastle streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free on July 11th.

The full second round of fixtures are:

Saturday, July 4

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday, July 5

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Southampton v Man City (7pm) BBC (Free)

Monday, July 6

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday, July 7

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday, July 8

Man City v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday, July 9

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime (Free)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday, July 11

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime (Free)

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Brighton v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday, July 12

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)

Monday, July 13

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV (Free)


