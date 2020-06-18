Telefónica, Atresmedia deal cleared by EC

The European Commission has given its green light to Buendía Estudios, the joint TV content production company set up by Telefónica and Atresmedia to produce Spanish-speaking productions internationally.
The new combined company – the result of a recent deal between Telefónica and Atresmedia – will produce content to be distributed through all platforms in direct competition and, sometimes, in cooperation, with giants such as Netflix, HBO or Amazon.
Buendía Estudios, 50 per cent-owned by both partners, will be aimed at “boosting the Spanish and Latin American talent in all the world”, said Telefónica in a statement.
“The new company will be focused on International and National operators helping boost the Spanish audiovisual sector and the independent production industry in our country promoting partnerships and co-productions with other companies”, added both partners.
