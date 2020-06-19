HBO Max first look deal with Hayek; Scooby-Doo movie

HBO Max, the new SVoD offering from WarnerMedia, has announced a two year first-look deal with Hollywood actress and executive producer Salma Hayek, founder, and CEO of production company Ventanarosa.

As part of the collaboration, Hayek will first bring projects to HBO Max for potential development. Jose Tamez, President of Ventanarosa, serves as her producing partner and Siobhan Flynn is their Head of Production & Development.

“We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“Ventanarosa has a history of bringing the most lively and rich stories to life and we are eager to hear all of the wonderful ideas that will be borne out of this partnership,” added Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max.

“We are thrilled to be joining HBO Max and Warner Media. Their team of passionate, talented and open-minded executives are a great support in our mission to make high quality global television that explores and celebrates diversity and inclusivity,” commented Hayek.

Additionally, HBO Max has announced it will have the US SVOD exclusive premiere of animated feature film SCOOB! on June 26th.



The film first made its debut in homes via Premium VoD and for premium digital ownership in the US and Canada, providing first-run content while theatres remain closed due to the current global health crisis.

“HBO Max is the perfect home for these ‘meddling kids’ and their dog,’” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “SCOOB! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It’s a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes.”