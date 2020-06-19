Spotify signs podcast deal with Warner Bros, DC

Spotify has agreed a multiyear partnership with Warner Bros. and DC to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts exclusively on Spotify.

The partnership – the first to involve the intellectual property of the entire DC Universe – will leverage iconic characters in new Spotify shows. Additionally, the companies are expected to draw upon Warner Bros Studio’s collection of iconic titles as standalone podcast series. .

Warner Bros Digital Networks (WBDN) will manage the business and strategy related to the partnership. Warner Bros Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content (BRC), will oversee the creative relationship and will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform.

In addition to producing narratives based on existing characters and franchises from across Warner Bros and DC, the two entities will also collaborate with Spotify to create new programming from original intellectual property.