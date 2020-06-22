Disney+ scraps 7-day free trial

The Disney+ streaming service has axed its seven-day free trial. The deal had been in place since the platform’s debut in the US in November 2019.

The timing of the promotion’s demise would seem to not be coincidental, with two key titles set for release next week; animated movie sequel Frozen 2 (which got an early release in the US) goes live on the service on July 3rd, along with a filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton on the same day.

Additionally, new documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally on the service on June 26th.



“We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney+,” a Disney representative told Variety. “The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

A Disney+ subscription costs £5.99 per month.