Netflix to exceed 200m global subs this month?

By April 2020, Netflix had almost 183 million subscribers with a breakdown showing it touched 69 million subs in the US and Canada, 58.7 million in EMEA, 34.3 million in Latin-America and 19.8 million in Asia-Pacific.

If Netflix were to continue its Q1 trajectory, it could have as many as 200.5 million subscribers by the end of June, generating a quarterly revenue of over $6 billion.

Netflix has added 15.77 million subscribers since the start of the pandemic (pre-coronavirus forecast had been 8.2 million for the period), and research company Comparitech decided to revisit its study on Netflix subscriber numbers and revenue totals.

“If we look at Netflix’s subscriber figures by region we can see that the predominant growth has been in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, with this forming a larger and larger chunk of Netflix’s subscriber base. The US and Canada now form just over a third of Netflix’s subscriber base, compared to over half at the start of 2018, while subscriber figures within Latin America have remained pretty constant. However, if we look at revenue growth by region, we can see that one of the biggest leaps in revenue came from Asia-Pacific,” commented Rebecca Moody from Comparitech.

In Q1 of 2020, the Asia-Pacific region saw a 15.67 per cent increase in revenue thanks to a 22.19 per cent increase in subscriber figures, evaluates Comparitech. The increases in this region aren’t due to an increase in the average monthly revenue per membership, but likely to Netflix’s attempts to further penetrate these markets, with plans to have 100 million subs in India alone.

In contrast, the growth in revenue in the US and Canada has plateaued somewhat over the last year. In the last quarter, the revenue in this region only increased by 1.16 per cent. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Q1 of 2020 saw a 10.3 per cent increase in revenue, while the Latin America region saw a 6.31 per cent increase.

“We have then projected ongoing revenues for Q2 of 2020 based on the increases seen over the first quarter in each region. Netflix’s own estimates for the next quarter are for an additional 7.5 million paid subscriptions — an increase in current figures of 4.1 per cent,” notes Comparitech’s report.

The subscribers and revenue figures by country show Netflix achieving 65.27 million subs at Q2 in the US ($2.5 billion), 16.7 million in UK ($522 million), 8.2 million in Germany and 8.6 million in France. Brazil would emerge at 17,89 million subs and €432 million revenues.

At the end of 2019, Netflix had over 167 million subscribers and had generated a total of over $20.1 billion during the year.