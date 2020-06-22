Sky, Discovery expanded deal

Sky and Discovery have agreed a new long-term, multi-faceted partnership across the UK and Ireland, Germany and Austria. Discovery’s portfolio of real-life entertainment channels, including Discovery Channel, will continue to be showcased across the Sky platforms in the UK, and on the Sky Deutschland platforms in Germany and Austria. The Discovery Channel will continue to be available on the NOW TV platform in the UK and Sky Ticket in Germany.

The deal includes linear channel distribution, video on demand, direct to consumer products, and extension of the advertising relationship.

For the first time, the multi-year deal also covers Discovery’s non-linear brands in the UK and Ireland. Sky will be a distribution partner for Discovery’s existing direct-to-consumer streaming services such as MotorTrend, and new products from the future pipeline of Discovery’s direct-to-consumer offerings.

Sky Q and Eurosport will also be working together to bring the best possible experience to customers across the UK and Ireland for the 2021 Olympics with UHD and HD pop up feeds dedicated to specific sports and events.

As part of the expanded deal, Sky Media and Discovery renewed their advertising sales partnership in the UK and Ireland, whilst creating new opportunities for advertisers in VoD and via AdSmart. Reaching over 95 per cent of the UK population, Sky Media represents all of Sky’s channels and also sells on behalf of a range of renowned broadcasters and channels including Channel 5, Viacom and Discovery.

“We’re pleased to have reached a new agreement with Discovery,” commented Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, Sky. “Our customers across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria can continue to enjoy their content, including their world-class factual programming.”

“Discovery can take you from the depths of the ocean out to deepest space, all from the comfort of your living room. We bring together the best content from partners like Discovery, HBO and Showtime, add it to the best live sport in Europe, our award-winning Sky Originals and apps we love like Netflix, and put it all in one place on the world’s best platform, Sky Q.”

“Sky and Discovery have been working together for over 30 years to bring audiences the best in real-life entertainment,” noted Kasia Kieli, President & MD Discovery EMEA. “We are very pleased that our strategic relationship continues to grow, and our new multi-dimensional agreement means Sky customers can continue to enjoy our wide range of factual, sport, lifestyle and entertainment channels and programmes for years to come.”

“We are also delighted to extend the advertising partnership for our rapidly growing UK portfolio across linear TV and VoD, and welcome Sky as a key distribution partner for our streaming services in the UK & Ireland, as we forge ahead in the exciting world of direct-to-consumer,” added James Gibbons, EVP and GM, Discovery Networks UK, Ireland, ANZ.