Cobra Kai comes to Netflix

Netflix it is the new home to Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise from Sony Pictures Television. The film’s stars, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles in the series along with Martin Kove as sensei John Kreese.

Under the terms of the deal, the first two seasons of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix this year, with an all-new third season to follow. The show was previoosuly exclusive to YouTube.

Brian Wright, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, said: “The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, added: “We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn’t be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga.”