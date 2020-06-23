Disney+ launching in 8 more European countries

June 23, 2020
The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has set September 15th as the launch date for Disney+ in eight new markets across Western and Northern Europe.

The streaming service will launch in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg and will retail at the following prices:

  • €6.99 (monthly)/€69.99 (annually) in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg
  • 69 NOK/689 NOK in Norway
  • 69 SEK/689 in Sweden
  • 59 DKK/589 DKK in Denmark

Disney+ offers a wealth of content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, The Simpsons and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.


Subscribers will be able to access Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Users will access commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles.

It seems unlikely the new markets will offer a 7-day free trial as per previous launches following the news the promotion has been scrapped in current markets.


