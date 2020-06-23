Research: 1.5m Nordic homes plan to get Disney+

Disney+ will debut in the Nordics on September 15th and Mediavision research reveals that the interest for the service is already strong.

Close to 1.5 million Nordic households claim they have plans to sign up. If they follow through on their plans, it would immediately make Disney one of the largest SVoD services in the Nordic region.

The interest is particularly pronounced in households with kids – no surprise – and among those that already have SVoD.

Analysis also shows that Norwegians are the most eager Disney fans amongst the Nordics.