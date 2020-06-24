Globecast Americas appoints Pulis as CTO

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced Chris Pulis as new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Americas, effective immediately.

As CTO, Pulis is responsible for all technical aspects for the Americas including establishing Globecast’s vision and growth through the use of technical resources. Pulis has 25 years of experience in business and technology operations. In his new role, his duties involve working closely with sales and media executives to develop technology applications for customers, providing leadership to operations line managers, negotiating with clients, and developing and overseeing the strategy for representation in major industry technology groups. He is based in Los Angeles and reports to Eddie Ferraro, MD Globecast Americas.

Ferraro said: “As a market-leading media services provider in an industry that’s experiencing continued major change, we never want to be stagnant; we always want be focused on growth and technological innovation. This is why Chris is the ideal fit for CTO across the Americas because he has the vision necessary to keep driving us forward and the technical acumen and experience to deliver the solutions our clients expect.”

Pulis was previously VP, Product Strategy, at digital technology consultancy Diamond in Los Angeles, where he worked on digital transformation initiatives and distribution strategy for content owner clients. Prior to that, he held multiple senior positions at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group. He has also held roles with Ascent Media Group and ReelzChannel Television Network, among others.

Pulis commented: “We’re seeing significant shifts across the media, entertainment and technology sector, not least the move to cloud playout and alternative affiliate distribution technologies alongside our work with direct-to-consumer social media platforms. I’m excited to be joining Globecast as we continue to grow its role as a modern, multi-faceted media services supplier.”