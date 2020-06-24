ITV Hub to “supersize” this summer

The ITV Hub has said it will “supersize” its content offering this summer, offering audiences “the biggest dramas, documentaries and reality TV of 2020”.

In drama, viewers will have another opportunity to binge scripted commissions White House Farm, Quiz and Flesh and Blood, as well as the most recent series of Liar and Bancroft.

Meanwhile, reality fans can enjoy a second fix of the 2020 series’ of Love Island, Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown, Ibiza Weekender and last year’s season of The Only Way Is Essex.

Across factual, documentaries including Breaking Dad, Harry on Sandbanks, Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip and Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai return to the platform.

For those looking to go further back than 2020, the biggest collection of British boxsets across genres is available on BritBox, which brings the very best in past, present and future programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place.

The ITV Hub now hosts over 30 million registered users and recently launched a Britain’s Got Talent spin off, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen, exclusive to the Hub, as well as dedicated archive programming including Euro 96 and Classic Coronation Street and Classic Emmerdale.

Steve Forde, Director of Digital Products at ITV, said “As more and more of our audiences look to the ITV Hub to watch ITV programming, we’re continuing our transformation of the platform by expanding our programming catalogue over the summer to ensure we give our viewers the opportunity to binge on the best drama, factual and reality shows from 2020.”