Survey: 25% piracy device users have malware problem

Americans using illegal piracy devices are much more likely to bring malware and hackers into the home, a Digital Citizens Alliance survey of 1,512 US has consumers found.

In the poll conducted last month, one in four Americans who use piracy devices in the home say he or she had a malware problem in the last three months.

Overall, 13 per cent of the respondents say they are using devices such as a so-called Kodi box or a jail-broken Amazon Firestick to watch pirated movies and television shows. The use of piracy devices is particularly troubling as 49 per cent of those using piracy devices said they experienced malware in the past year. The finding suggests much of the malware has been recent, as about one-quarter of those who suffered from malware thought they were exposed in the past three months.

And that is a problem at a time when we’re relying on devices to help us at home. During the coronavirus pandemic, 53 per cent of Americans told the Pew Research Center that the Internet has been essential for them. As of February, almost half of American businesses implemented work from home policies. Now consider that a survey from the Cyber Readiness Institute showed almost 60 per cent of Americans are using personal devices to do their work while at home. Business Insider research showed that more than 40 per cent of the shoppers who bought groceries online during the pandemic hadn’t done so before.

Additionally, DCA found that nearly 70 per cent are watching more TV than usual. Put it all together and the challenge is clear: more people are online at home with more devices connecting and doing more things than ever before.

“Now, more than ever, all of us need to find ways to be less vulnerable,” said Tom Galvin, executive director of The Digital Citizens Alliance. “Reliance on piracy sites and apps is one of the easiest changes one can make to improve online security dramatically.”

Unfortunately, cyber threat actors are also more active than ever. DCA investigators are not the only ones finding criminals looking for backdoors into your home. Cybersecurity researchers at VMware Carbon Black say ransomware attacks are up 148 per cent. The United Nations says malicious emails are up by 600 per cent since the coronavirus spread started. In fact, complaints to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center are up by as much as four times normal numbers on some days during the pandemic.

While these numbers seem overwhelming, the DCA advises there are steps consumers can take to protect themselves: