Channel 4: “Branded entertainment boosts brand perceptions”

According to a Channel 4 study, branded entertainment significantly increased brand engagement and drove positive viewer perceptions – transferring the positive emotions created by an entertaining programme to the brand behind it.
The study examined a combination of existing academic studies, quantitative and qualitative research into existing Channel 4 branded entertainment shows. Extensive analysis of this from behavioural specialists and market research experts at the BVA Group discovered the following:
Sophie Lloyd, Branded Entertainment & Creative Leader, Channel 4 said: “We’ve always believed branded entertainment delivers for brands but with this – the first research of its kind – we now have proof. It’s an opportunity for brands to co create quality editorial entertainment and weave their values and messages through storytelling and narratives that viewers want to engage with. This research reflects the commitment from C4 to deliver entertaining and engaging programming, in partnerships with brands and the results from the research will enable us to do this as effectively as possible.”
Case study results and endorsements
Age UK saw significant changes in brand perceptions after people watched Old Peoples Home for 4 Year Olds on Channel 4. Being an ‘uplifting brand’ saw a statistically significant +51 per cent increase, whilst being ‘caring and compassionate’ jumped +29 per cent as a result of their partnership with the programme.
Uber also saw huge brand perception shifts through showing the human side of the brand through Where to Britain? The perception that Uber has friendly drivers increased by +95 per cent and having a ‘sense of humour’ saw an increase of +105 per cent.
Harriet Foxwell, head of brand marketing at the British Heart Foundation said: “In partnership with Channel 4 and building from a much-loved programme, the 24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special provided us with a unique and very powerful opportunity to show the importance of our research. It helped to make the link between the work of BHF funded researchers and the treatments which change and saves lives every day. The results speak for themselves. Not only did we raise awareness of the BHF’s lifesaving research but we inspired considerable support too. The donations we were able to generate surpassed all of our fundraising targets for the partnership and will help us to continue to beat the heartbreak caused by heart and circulatory conditions.”
Other Channel 4 shows developed in partnership with brands include Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton (in partnership with Berocca – a dissolvable flavoured mineral supplement in the form of a tablet), All Star Driving School (auto manufacturer Suzuki), and Britain’s Unsung Heros (in partnership with TSB and produced by ITN Productions for Channel 4.)
