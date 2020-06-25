Sky Italia given deadline for Serie A payment

Italy’s Serie A has set a July 12th deadline for Sky Italia to pay the last instalment for the TV rights, otherwise it faces a football blackout until the end of the season.

Much like the English Premier League, the season restarted last week, and is currenly scheduled to end on August 2nd.

The pay-TV broadcaster still owes Italy’s top football league €131 million, relating to the last two months of the current contract that is in place.

At the beginning of May, Sky Italia said it would default on its payment due to the stoppage of the league caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and because it had already paid ahead for matches that have yet to be played.

For its part, streaming platform DAZN, which owns the smaller part of the football TV rights package, has promised to pay up by July.

Meanwhile, Serie A officials are set to meet on June 30th, via video conference, with the TV rights for the 2020-2021 season top of the agenda.