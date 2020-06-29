Analyst: Cellcos to generate 170m SVoD subs

Smartphone gross SVoD subscriptions for 138 countries will double between 2019 and 2025 to 170 million, according to the Smartphone SVoD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The total will climb by 25 million in 2020 alone.

The net smartphone SVoD subscriber count will rise by 34 million between 2019 and 2025 to reach 93 million – lower growth than gross subscriptions.

The average smartphone SVoD subscriber will pay for 1.83 gross SVoD subscriptions by 2025 – up from 1.45 in 2019. These figures are lower than for fixed broadband homes. Smartphone SVoD take-up will be highest in emerging markets, especially those with low fixed broadband penetration, where disposable incomes are limited.

Smartphone SVoD subscribers via mobile operators will reach 16.0 per cent of the 582 million global SVoD subscribers by 2025; up from 14.6 per cent of the 403 million in 2019.

“Our forecasts only cover subscriptions taken via a mobile operator, so they exclude direct SVoD subscriptions via a mobile app,” explains Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “These forecasts could easily more than double if direct mobile SVoD subscriptions were included.”