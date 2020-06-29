Garnier named FTTH Council Europe DG

The FTTH Council Europe has announced the appointment of Vincent Garnier as its new Director General, effective as of July 13th.

Garnier brings to this position 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, in Marketing and Business Development in EMEA and Asia for BtoB companies. Most recently he was Marketing Director responsible for defining the marketing strategies for the broadband solutions at CommScope, a global network infrastructure provider company. Prior to joining CommScope, Garnier worked in international business development at TKH Group NV and as a Marketing Manager at Prysmian & Exide Technologies.

Garnier has been actively involved in the FTTH Council Europe activities for several years. He became a Member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer in 2019.

“The FTTH Council Europe is proud to announce the appointment of Vincent as the new Director General, succeeding to Erzsébet Fitori whom we would like to thank again for her dedication and outstanding contribution to reshaping the FTTH Council Europe. I am confident that Vincent’s solid experience in the telecommunications sector, vast understanding of the association’s membership, focus on growth and proven ability to implement creative change in such a transforming industry like ours will allow him to work effectively in the Council members’ best interes,’’ commented Eric Festraets, President of the FTTH Council Europe.

Garnier said: “I’m honoured to join the FTTH Council Europe as Director General. Its membership representing the whole value chain of the fibre sector and its respected position as a knowledge and data hub in the telecom and digital sectors makes of the FTTH Council Europe a unique trade association. I look forward to joining the FTTH Council Europe’s team and to work together and with our members towards the acceleration of ubiquitous full fibre connectivity, empowering a leading Digital Society and sustainable economy throughout Europe.”

Upon Garnier’s joining the team of the FTTH Council Europe and resigning from his board position, the Board of Directors has appointed Su Guaglianone, Senior Marketing Director EMEA at CommScope, as a new Board member. We are confident that her impressive experience and achievements will bring a unique perspective to the Council’s leadership.

The Board has also appointed the interim Acting Director General of the FTTH Council Europe Aurélie Bladocha Coelho as new Chair of the Policy and Regulation Committee of the FTTH Council Europe in addition to her responsibilities of Director of Communications and Public Affairs. She succeeds to Karin Ahl, whom the Board would like to thank for her commitment and all the efforts she put into the work of this Committee for many years.