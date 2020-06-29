Intelsat vs ITSO court hearing delayed

The dispute between Intelsat, itself in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and the International Telecommunications Satellite Organisation (ITSO) and payments claimed as owed by Intelsat to ITSO was due to be heard by the bankruptcy court on June 30th has been delayed.

It will now be heard on July 28th during the next ‘Omnibus Hearing’ by the court.

ITSO, an intergovernmental organisation comprising 149 member states, supervises Intelsat’s public service obligations. ITSO wanted the court to order Intelsat pay up outstanding cash to fund its activities.

Some of the ITSO claims are denied by Intelsat which says that ITSO’s obligations do not extend – for example – to funding expensive trips to Davos and the World Economic Forum as well as other unwarranted expenses.

Intelsat says that ITSO’s extra claims are without merit and should be dismissed.