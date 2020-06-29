Property seizures in ISD search

A Range Rover Sport SVR V8 and an Audi A5 convertible were amongst items seized from an address in the northwest England town of Lytham, after police officers executed a search warrant in connection with fraud and money laundering, as part of an investigation into the provision of illegal TV streaming devices and services, which led to the arrest of a 28-year old man.

“People who buy these devices over social media might not realise that they are illegal, but the fact is they are, and we believe that the people who sell them know that,” commented DS Mark Riley from Lancashire’s Economic Crime Unit.

“What may cost you a relatively small one-off fee, actually results in television producers and sports broadcasters losing millions of pounds which affects their ability to make and show sports events and entertainments series, which many of us enjoy watching. It also deprives society of tax revenues. That said, the social media pages – that we are aware of – where these items are being sold, are in the process of being removed.”

“I hope this case shows people that we will work to find those responsible for what ultimately amounts to fraud, seeing people make thousands of pounds illegally. We will also look to seize what they spend their fraudulent profits on,” he confirmed.