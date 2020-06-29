Study: DC content draws big for StarzPlay in GCC

StarzPlay, the SVoD service, is the first choice for sci-fi fans with the DC universe reigning popular among viewers. A recent viewership analysis by StarzPlay revealed that 42 per cent of its GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) viewers are binging on DC shows.

The Flash tops the binge-watching chart with 62 per cent of StarzPlay’s DC fans watching and completing the full boxsets. The show featuring DC’s fastest man alive is also amongst the most-watched series in MENA with 26.7 per cent of StarzPlay’s monthly active users (MAUs) addicted to the superhero series.

DC fans in Kuwait flock biggest to the show with 38.1 per cent of StarzPlay’s Kuwaiti monthly active users watching the show followed by 31.4 per cent in UAE, 27.2 per cent in KSA and 33 per cent in Egypt. Another popular DC character Batwoman attracted highest unique users with 41 per cent of DC fans consuming new episodes every week.



Khaled Benchouche, SVP Programming & Acquisitions, StarzPlay, said: “As a customer-focused brand, we constantly analyse our in-house data to provide content that is most sought-after and relevant for our subscribers. Our recent study shows the growing appetite for DC content in the region especially boxsets. The latest additions to our DC portfolio have done exceptionally well. We have seen a tremendous increase in viewing during the stay at home period, which provided us more insights on the type of content our customers prefer. We will continue to follow our data-led strategy to meet and exceed consumer expectations.”

StarzPlay subscribers can also watch the entire second season of DC’s Doom Patrol, set to premiere on the platform this month.