ViacomCBS pay-TV brands debut on Sky Store

ViacomCBS Networks UK has announced the launch of its pay-TV brands on Sky Store, marking its debut on the transactional platform. The deal, which includes programming across MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, will enable viewers to purchase the content on Sky Store via the app, online or on NOW TV boxes, without the need for a Sky subscription.

The programming line-up features some of ViacomCBS’s most popular titles, including all 23 seasons of Comedy Central’s South Park; the latest seasons of MTV’s flagship titles Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Geordie Shore and The Hills: New Beginnings, in addition to Nickelodeon smash hits PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and The Adventures of Paddington.

Dan Fahy, VP, Commercial and Content Distribution at ViacomCBS Networks UK commented “UK households continue to show a very healthy appetite to own digital content and ViacomCBS’s franchises are consistently top-sellers. We’re constantly expanding consumer access points to our brands and content, and the launch of our Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central franchises on Sky Store is an important new path for consumers.”