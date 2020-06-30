Kagan: More pay-TV providers integrate streamers

Service providers accounting for nearly one-third of global pay TV subscribers have introduced integrated access to streaming services, according to Ian Olgeirson, Research Director for Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market.

“Streaming service integration has become increasingly prevalent across the Asia Pacific region,” he notes, adding that service launches are showing momentum in Latin America and Eastern Europe, but remain in early stages in the Middle East and Africa.

According to Olgeirson, the challenges to traditional multichannel services have rippled unevenly through the global pay-TV market, but the integration of access to third-party streaming video or over-the-top services through proprietary set-top boxes has gained a broad foothold.

Operators across all six global regions have begun integrating access to subscription streaming services, with integration available from service providers that collectively had 342.3 million video subscribers, or less than one-third of the nearly 1.1 billion subs globally, according to Kagan estimates for major streaming service launches throughout the world.

Integrated access to streaming services has become common in Western Europe and North America. The practice is gaining a foothold in the massive Asia-Pacific market, and the service launches are showing momentum in Latin America and Eastern Europe ahead of the nascent stages in the Middle East and Africa.

Kagan’s study, spanning the first half of 2020, features slight differences in methodologies by region, rooted in varying approaches from the operators. One notable difference is the classification of premium offerings such as AT&T-owned HBO Go and Lionsgate Entertainment-owned Starz’s STARZPLAY, which are treated as TV Everywhere offerings in North America but appear as integrated apps in other regions.

Regional highlights: