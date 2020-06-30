Live boxing returns to DAZN this summer

Live boxing will return to sports streaming service DAZN this summer with three US cards in five weeks from Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA.

On July 24th Golden Boy presents 2019 consensus ‘Prospect of the Year’ Vergil Ortiz Jr against Samuel Vargas in their previously scheduled welterweight attraction from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

On August 15th Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against McWilliams Arroyo as Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA returns in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

And on August 28th, former three-division world champion Jorge Linares is back in action against top-ranked Javier Fortuna in a clash of lightweights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and presented by Golden Boy.

All three events will be broadcast live and exclusively on DAZN in nine countries; Austria, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the US.

Undercard information and additional event details will be announced shortly.