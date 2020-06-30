Research: Churn rate among US OTT services at 41% in Q1

Parks Associates reports that the churn rate for OTT services increased from 35 per cent in Q1 2019 to 41 per cent in Q1 2020. During the Covid-19 crisis, more than two in five US broadband households have trialed an OTT service, and 8 per cent of households have trialed four or more services.

“We are seeing a record number of consumers experiment with new OTT services as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and the shifts in strategy in the industry,” said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. “OTT services are offering extended free trials to build up engagement, and 8 per cent of US broadband households report they have subscribed to at least one new OTT service since the Covid-19 crisis began.”

Among these new subscribers, 49 per cent subscribed to Disney+ and 27 per cent subscribed to Apple TV+, so conditions created by the crisis helped these services quickly increase their subscriber base. A key question going forward is whether subscribers will keep these services as fewer households shelter-in-place. A significant challenge, especially for services relying on original programming, is delivering new content since production on many series has halted.

“The industry is working on new hybrid content strategies as a result of production halts,” Nason said. “Major players like AT&T for Warner Brothers and Comcast for Universal Studios are greatly concerned about the delays in content production on the launches of new services, like HBO Max and Peacock. Free trials will bring in new subscribers at the launch, and roughly seven in ten have subscribed to at least one OTT service they have trialed. OTT services need to be creative in building an engaging service, but during this time of heavy video consumption, OTT services have the opportunity like never before to win over new video consumers and retain them as long-term subscribers.”