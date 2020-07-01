Kantar & LiveRamp partnership

Kantar, the data, insights and consulting company, and data connectivity platform LiveRamp have partnered in the UK to provide hundreds of new audience segments for online campaign activation, built on the unique in-depth online and offline consumer behaviour from Kantar’s syndicated datasets, including TGI (in-depth consumer behaviour), Worldpanel (purchase) and ComTech (consumer technology).

With figures from Kantar’s recent DIMENSION study revealing that 73 per cent of UK connected consumers say they see the same ad over and over again which is too repetitive, and 60 per cent saying they find it intrusive to receive advertising as a result of past online activity, it has never been more important for marketers to target segments built on high quality, 100 per cent permission-based (opt-in), fully representative consumer data that does not leave consumers feeling their privacy has been infringed.

Through the Kantar segments available via LiveRamp, marketers can reach audiences across multiple key sectors, including automotive, consumer goods, financial, health & wellness, media consumption and telecommunications.

Kantar’s respondents are pseudonymised to LiveRamp’s privacy-first, people-based identifier, IdentityLink. Brands can then use this permissioned data to build audiences which can be activated across all major online buying platforms.

“Consumer cynicism towards online advertising, based on privacy worries and over use of re-targeting, continues to beset the industry and is a huge risk to campaign engagement,” commented Mark Inskip, CEO UK & Ireland of Kantar’s Media Division. “The Kantar Audiences we have built and made available through LiveRamp’s platform, with unique segments based on opt-in, trusted, privacy-safe consumer data, are a crucial marketing tool in an industry that needs to re-build consumer trust”.

Steve Martin, Managing Director of International Data at LiveRamp added: “We are excited to be enabling brands and agencies to activate Kantar’s high-quality audience segments across the open internet. We believe that this privacy-first approach will provide our mutual clients with the confidence they need to run highly successful campaigns, while simultaneously honouring consumer trust and control.”