Rushton named Acting CEO of DAZN Group

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced that James Rushton is the Acting CEO of DAZN Group. Rushton was the CEO for the launch of DAZN in 2016.

Executive Chairman John Skipper said: “James has been with the organisation for the better part of two decades and brings a huge amount of experience and skill to enable us to deliver on our potential.”



Before promotion to Acting CEO, Rushton was the Chief Revenue Officer at DAZN Group, responsible for the leadership and commercial performance of its in-market teams.

Simon Denyer, who created and led DAZN since it was first conceived within Perform Group, a company he founded in 2007, takes on a new role at Access Industries to advise on new ventures in sports.

Skipper said: “Simon is an innovator and his talents will be a tremendous asset to Access as that organisation looks to explore new opportunities in the sports landscape. We wish Simon well in this new endeavour.”

Completing the leadership update, Ed McCarthy from Access Industries will join DAZN to play a critical role in delivering our group’s strategy.

Skipper added: “Ed has been working closely with me and many senior leaders at DAZN in the last several years and is well-equipped to help us chart a path for future growth.”