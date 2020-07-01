YouTube TV hikes price 30%

Youtube TV, the US pay-streaming service, has raised its subscription price by $15 to $64.99 a month, saying that the new price reflects the ‘rising cost of content’.

Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management at YouTube TV, wrote in a blog post.”This new price takes effect today, June 30, for new members. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30.”

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV,” Oestlien added.

The blog post also noted that Youtube TV will now have more of ViacomCBS’s bouquet of brands including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1, effective immediately