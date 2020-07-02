Peacock signs content deal with ViacomCBS

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has announced an agreement to license popular Paramount movies and TV shows from the ViacomCBS library.

Hit series including Ray Donovan, The Affair, Charmed, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris and Real Husbands of Hollywood will be available to stream on Peacock with the launch of the service on July 15th in the US – and will continue to be available on ViacomCBS platforms.

In addition, films from Paramount’s library will stream on Peacock in limited exclusivity windows throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023 including: The Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, An Officer and a Gentleman, among others.

“We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We continue to expand the Peacock catalogue with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today.”

“This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content,” said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximise the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritising franchise IP for our own platforms.”