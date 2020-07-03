F1, Spotify podcast series

As Formula 1 returns to racing this week, F1 and Spotify have announced an all-new podcast series partnership, bringing fans the latest news, updates, and exclusive interviews from Formula 1’s biggest names.

Inspired by Formula 1’s popular YouTube series, Paddock Pass podcast is hosted by Will Buxton, the sport’s digital presenter. In the exclusive episodes, Buxton speaks to drivers, team principals and legends of the sport, as well as providing the latest gossip from the paddock across the full race weekend, starting at the Red Bull Ring, Austria when racing gets back underway on July 3rd-5th.

The podcast series, available for free exclusively on Spotify, will premiere this weekend, releasing new episodes every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on Grand Prix weekends throughout the season. Paddock Pass video episodes will also remain available on F1.com and to F1 TV subscribers around the world.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Spotify on this new and exciting original content series, building on the success of our first hit podcast, Beyond the Grid,” declared Frank Arthofer, Director of Digital & Licensing. “Paddock Pass has been a widely popular franchise since we launched it in 2018, and we’re excited to expand the series to bring the best interviews from the Paddock to Spotify listeners all over the world in 2020.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with F1 to bring the world’s largest and premier auto racing to our listeners around the world, at a time when traveling is limited,” added Amy Hudson, Sports Lead, Spotify. “The F1 Paddock Pass podcast, like many of our sports podcasts, will provide our listeners around the world unprecedented access.”