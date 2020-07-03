OneWeb auction and warning to creditors

While the auction of OneWeb’s assets in bankruptcy was taking place in New York on July 2nd there was no let up at the company’s bankruptcy court despite the July 4th holiday weekend.

The results of the auction will be formally announced on July 10th, but the court’s tightly-written list of the satellite operators claimants runs to 29 small-print pages was issued to each claimant on July 2nd. The deadline for entering a General Proof of Claim is set for August 11th. Overseas claimants and the US government have a little longer to establish their claims.

The court warned that there will be a telephone meeting of creditors on July 17th with the usual attendance routine changed because of the Coronavirus.

There was also a strongly-worded Confidentiality Order issued by Judge Robert Drain and given to the major backers on OneWeb including SoftBank, Airbus, Banco Azteca and Qualcomm, and telling them – in essence – that documents and evidence, “whether formally or informally” that they are producing must be confidential.

The Order includes material that “contains commercial, financial, trade secret, research and development, or personal information of a proprietary nature that is not known to, or has not generally been made available to, the public; is technical, business, financial, personal or other information of a nature that can be protected,” according to the court’s caution.