Research: April peak for US VoD transactions

New research from cross-platform evaluation specialist Comscore shows a continued year-over-year (YOY) increase in video on demand (VoD) transactions as millions of Americans seek entertainment during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, overall consumption for May 2020 declined compared to the previous month, suggesting that consumption may be gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Looking at YOY change by key genres, several VoD categories have seen transformative increases during the pandemic. Sports and Fitness categories in particular, saw staggering 232 per cent and 486 per cent increases, respectively, in transactions through April 2020.

Breaking from the general pattern of the April 2020 peak, the Sports category continued its rapid growth and registered a threefold increase in the month of May 2020, where transactions in May 2020 were 925 per cent higher than sports transactions in May 2019. This underscores just how much Americans have missed live sports and fitness content during the peak months of April and May 2020.