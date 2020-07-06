Analyst: Smartphones to boost SVoD growth

The SVoD sector is growing rapidly, notes analyst firm Digital TV Research. There will be 1.161 billion SVoD subscriptions by 2025, up from 642 million at end-2019, according to its SVoD Forecasts by Vendor report.

However, global players cannot rely on direct fixed broadband subscriptions alone to boost numbers, suggests the firm. SVoD subscriptions via direct fixed broadband connections will reach 526 million by 2025 – or 45 per cent of the total. A further 176 million – 15 per cent of the global total – will be achieved indirectly via partnerships with pay-TV operators.

Fixed broadband penetration is low in many emerging markets, so smartphone connections are important. By 2025, 291 million SVoD subscriptions – or 25 per cent of the global total – will come direct to the SVoD platforms via mobile apps.

Another 170 million – 15 per cent of the global total – will come indirectly via mobile operators. Therefore, 40 per cent of SVoD subscriptions will be through smartphones by 2025.

By 2025, 30 per cent of global SVoD subscriptions – or 346 million – will be indirect either via a partnership with a mobile operator or through a distribution deal with a pay-TV operator.

“A major advantage to SVoD platforms of partnerships with local mobile or pay-TV operators is immediate access to their subscribers,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Local players can also undertake billing in local currencies. The operators gain commissions and kudos from carrying the SVoD platforms.”

Netflix has expanded the number of these partnerships rapidly in recent years. From the 493 operators surveyed, Netflix has deals with 111 of them. After a slow start, Amazon Prime Video is rapidly increasing its partnerships, with 52 recorded.