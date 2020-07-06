F1 chooses M2A CONNECT for live race streams

M2A Media, leading innovators in cloud-based video solutions, has announced that its just-released cloud-IP transport service, M2A CONNECT, has been adopted by global sports brand, Formula 1, to acquire, process and distribute the motorsport brand’s live content to global broadcasters and sports rights owners.

M2A CONNECT provides Formula 1 with an event-based cloud-IP transport service to manage secure entitlements of their live content. M2A Operations deliver the service using the M2A CONNECT console to monitor confidence feeds and the underlying Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental Media Services.

Operating as an orchestration layer over AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, and AWS Elemental MediaPackage, M2A CONNECT offers Formula 1 a single userfriendly web console and RESTful API. M2A CONNECT gives Formula 1 the capability to setup live sources, schedule events, add subscribers and entitlements, monitor live streams, create live event workflows and deliver tailored live video across multiple regions to diverse receivers.

Formula 1 has also engaged M2A Media’s 24/7 Operations service, alongside M2A CONNECT. Setting up and securing events, enabling last-minute changes and eyes-on-glass monitoring assure Formula 1 faultless end-to-end transmission and broadcast grade SLAs.



Trevor Turner, Head of Media Systems Development at Formula 1, said: “The M2A Connect service is a step change in the evolution of Formula 1’s broadcast distribution model. M2A CONNECT will, in essence, allow F1® to service a greater number of broadcast partners in a more flexible and cost-effective way and will help us distribute a greater volume of live race content than ever before. The team at M2A understands the challenges we face as a global sports brand and has responded to these challenges with a next generation media service that will help carry

us into an IP over cloud-led future.”

Marina Kalkanis, CEO at M2A Media said: “We were delighted when Formula 1 came to us looking for a solution to their live video distribution challenges. Formula 1 recognises that delivering their live video over IP in Public Cloud is the future, especially when targeting next generation platforms. M2A CONNECT, supported by M2A Operations’ 24/7 service and leveraging AWS Elemental Media Services, provides Formula 1 with a robust video over IP transport platform allowing them to adapt and flex as their distribution landscape evolves.”

“Formula 1 delivers the world’s most popular open wheel racing to more than 1.9 billion television and digital viewers. We are delighted that M2A CONNECT leverages AWS Elemental MediaConnect to add a quality-of-service layer over standard IP transport, enabling uninterrupted live video connections with built-in packet recovery and AES encryption to reliably and securely distribute Formula One’s premium live racing content to authorized distribution partners,” said Mike Callahan, Head of Media Solutions Marketing at Amazon Web Services, Inc.