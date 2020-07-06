UK illegal streaming arrest

Officers from the Suffolk Constabulary in the East of England have arrested a man near Woodbridge in connection with suspected illegal streaming of premium television channels, and other copyrighted material.

Officers from the Cyber and Serious Organised Crime team conducted a warrant at a property in the Hollesley area concerning the illegal streaming of premium pay-TV channels that was being facilitated to tens of thousands of people.

A 24 year old man was arrested on suspicion of facilitating others to commit the offence of obtaining services dishonestly, and concealing /converting criminal property (money laundering).

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

During the warrant, officers were able to access and disrupt the online platform, disable the suspected illegal streams and deliver an on screen message to those who receive them warning that the content accessed is suspected to be unlawful.

Officers are aware that speculation is circulating online stating that the on-screen message is a ‘hack’. However, recipients should be clear that this is a genuine police operation.