ViacomCBS & Orange France expand partnership

ViacomCBS Networks International has announced a new distribution deal with Orange in France. Orange TV subscribers in the country will now have access to previously exclusive content from iconic brands Nickelodeon, J-One and MTV.

As a result of this deal, the entire brand portfolio of ViacomCBS Networks France is now available on Orange TV platforms in France (linear and on-demand), which includes Bet, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, Game One, Nickelodeon Junior, Nickelodeon+1, Nickelodeon Teen, MTV, MTV Hits and J-One.

Orange TV subscribers will now be able to watch popular kids content such as PAW Patrol, Shimmer and Shine, The Loud House and Victorious from Nickelodeon brands (Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Teen Nick). Moreover, top music content, including iconic events like MTV EMAs and the MTV Video Music Awards as well as reality based programmes like Geordie Shore and Catfish from MTV and MTV Hits channels will be added to the content offer. In addition, the manga pop culture channel J-One also joins the ViacomCBS library, giving Japanese animation fans access to content right after the first broadcast in Japan. This includes Detective Conan, Radiant and One Piece and Boruto: Naruto Next generations.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Orange by offering their customers and our fans a fresh variety of content,” declared Raffaele Annecchino, President ViacomCBS Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. “This distribution renewal marks an important step for both our partnership with Orange and brand presence in France, as we now distribute the full ViacomCBS channel portfolio throughout the French market. We look forward to building on this important relationship and offer all French audiences the best of our content.”

Nickelodeon channels Nickelodeon Junior, Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon+1, Nickelodeon Teen, will be added to the Orange platforms on July 9th, whilst MTV, MTV Hits and J-One will be available from August 20th.