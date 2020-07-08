UK FTAs to simultaneously air ‘culture short’

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive, ITV said: “Our mission is to tell stories that reflect the diversity of life today in our nations and regions. We aim to engage with viewers from all walks of life. From the excitement of our big entertainment shows, to the power and creativity of dramas and soaps to the depth and breadth of our documentaries and national and regional news and sport, our focus is reflecting a full range of experiences, bringing people’s lives centre stage and providing insight into how we see ourselves as well as how we look out into the wider world.”

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive, Channel 4 commented: “Channel 4 has a unique role to play in public service broadcasting – we were created to challenge the status-quo and in doing so tell the stories that otherwise may not be told. This mission and with it our commitment to super-serve the young audiences who place their trust in us and authentically represent and reflect the diverse experiences of people across the UK, has never felt more urgent and important. This film is an incredible celebration of British storytelling and the beautiful, harrowing, funny and necessary stories we collectively share with the audiences we serve.”

Ben Frow, Director of Programmes, Channel 5 added: “The importance of PSBs is clear to see in this turbulent world. We inform and we entertain, with powerful content for everyone in Britain. At Channel 5, viewers are at the absolute heart of every show we make, with a diverse and expanding range of programmes – from drama to documentaries, entertainment to the extreme world. We are proud to be part of this united campaign celebrating the role the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all play for the nation.”

Simon Pitts, Chief Executive of STV, said: “The variety and quality of the content of PSBs represents all aspects of peoples lives, from our news and current affairs, to drama to our leading entertainment, we make a unique contribution to British life. This film showcases and celebrates the richness of this contribution.”