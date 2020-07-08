UK FTAs to simultaneously air ‘culture short’

In a press statement, the broadcasters explained: “The UK’s free to air broadcasters aim to provide focal points that reflect and even shape life across our nations. The value of this has been highlighted in recent weeks with viewers seeking trusted information as well as entertainment – demonstrating the power of their television and digital services to bring people together during a period of profound uncertainty. Free to air broadcasters also support and invest in the UK creative economy, commissioning programmes from independent production companies across the country.
Providing a unique perspective on the lives of people throughout the country is at the heart of each service. Encapsulating this core purpose that unites the broadcasters, a specially created film, entitled Our Stories, will be simultaneously shown across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, including each broadcasters’ additional channels this evening [July 8th] at 8.58pm, ahead of scheduled programmes which will follow at 9pm as billed. This is the first time such a collaborative and co-ordinated approach across the UK public service broadcasters to launch a campaign has been undertaken; the launch itself aims to reach 50 per cent of the country’s adult population”
