UK must answer questions on OneWeb purchase

A UK parliamentary sub-committee is asking some tough questions of the British government about its commitment to buy OneWeb out of bankruptcy.
The government’s Dept. of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was posed the questions by the all-party subcommittee (“the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee”) which is chaired currently by a Labour opposition MP, asked about the decision-making process for the £500 million investment in OneWeb.
The Committee’s chairperson Darren Jones asked whether an assessment had been made in terms of “value for money” in the purchase, and whether any sort of investment had been made as to the role of OneWeb in the nation’s defence and critical infrastructure needs?
On July 1st, Jones asked: “How will the investment in OneWeb deliver on the Government’s ambition to build a sovereign satellite capacity, in order to reduce reliance on both the United States GPS system and the European Union’s Galileo system?”
The full list of questions tabled to Alok Sharma, Secretary of State are:
Sharma will appear before the committee on July 9th but said ahead of the meeting that the purchase of OneWeb would offer “strategic opportunities across a wide range of other applications, working with our international allies.”
