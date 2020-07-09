Pluto TV launches on Virgin Media UK

Pluto TV, the AVoD service, is now available on Virgin Media through a dedicated app.

Virgin Media TV customers will be able to watch thematically curated premium channels such as Pluto TV Movies and Nosey with full episodes of The Steve Wilkos Show, The Maury Show and The Jerry Springer Show at no extra costs.

The streaming platform also houses binge-worthy single series channels like FBI Files and Unsolved Mysteries, and a variety of branded channels, curated from the libraries of more than a hundred content partners, including parent company ViacomCBS. Apart from premium series, dozens of fan favourite movies can be discovered on Pluto TV, such as action drama The Last Knights and Roman Polanski movie The Ninth Gate.



In addition, Pluto TV’s on-demand selection spans more than 1,000 titles, with hit series Skins, British drama The Commander and Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. Virgin Media costumers might also not want to miss Homes Under The Hammer, Fifth Gear or Derek Acorah’s Ghost Towns.

By joining Virgin Media, Pluto TV further expands its availability in the UK. The streaming service is additionally available via Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV and in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Pluto TV’s global footprint spans three continents with availability in 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America.

Maria Kyriacou, President, ViacomCBS Networks UK said: “At Pluto TV, we strive to create a new digital TV experience for audiences with an ever-expanding universe of original channels and on-demand programming. Being present on a high-quality platform such as Virgin Media helps us target new viewers and brings us closer to our goal.”

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, added: “Pluto TV is a great app that provides a diverse range of programmes from top movies to top TV shows. The good news for our customers is that the app is available at no extra cost and joins our collection of top apps on our TV platform.”