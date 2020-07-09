Samsung ‘we can do Europe’s 5G’

South Korea’s Samsung has said it could provide Europe’s 5G infrastructure.

EVP Woojune Kim said the company was in active commercial discussions with European operators to supply network equipment, and was investing its resources in 4G, 5G and 6G.

“The one thing that is a challenge for Samsung entering the UK or European market is more related to request for single RAN technology, or I would say more like 2G, 3G technology, the legacy technology,” he told the UK Parliament Science and Technology committee.

Asked if Samsung could supply a new 5G network in Britain, he answered: “Yes we can, definitely.”