Sulebakk leads HBO Europe

WarnerMedia has appointed Christina Sulebakk to lead HBO Europe, including the linear networks and streaming service, effective immediately.

Sulebakk, who will report into President of WarnerMedia EMEA & APAC Priya Dogra, replaces Hervé Payan who will be leaving the company at the end of August.

Dogra said: “Christina is a tremendously talented executive who has been integral to the success of HBO Europe. She has a deep understanding of direct-to-consumer businesses and has played a pivotal role in the development of our international plans. She will be a key force in driving our growth in Europe. We’re incredibly grateful to Hervé for his leadership in building and growing the HBO Europe business and importantly, for his vision in launching streaming video offerings in key markets in Europe. I’ve personally worked closely with Hervé over the past few years and I’ve appreciated his entrepreneurial spirit, his focus on innovation and good sense of humour. We are thankful to Hervé for staying on until the end of August to ensure a smooth transition of this important business.”



Payan added: “I am enormously proud of what the HBO Europe team has achieved over the years. I am delighted to see the torch pass to Christina. She has been here since the outset and I’m sure she will play a valuable role in accelerating the pace of the business.”

Sulebakk commented: “I couldn’t be more thrilled about my new role and our ambitious plans for HBO Europe. Working on this iconic brand with exceptionally talented colleagues at such a pivotal time in the industry has been an educational and enriching experience. I can’t wait to get started on the opportunities that lie ahead as we build on the strong foundation that is Hervé’s legacy.”

Sulebakk has been at HBO Europe for over eight years, most recently serving as executive VP, CMO & head of distribution.