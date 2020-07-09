Sweden: Fight Sports carriage deal with Com Hem

After being awarded a five year licence in the Swedish DTT Networks, CSI Sports signed a long term carriage deal for Fight Sports its 24/7 HD Network with pay-Tv operators Com Hem and the brand Boxer, becoming Scandinavia’s first dedicated network to support the entire genre through exclusive events and original programming.

Richard and Craig Miele, Founders, CSI Sports, said: “We are proud to announce the launch of Fight Sports on Com Hem and Boxer and look forward to cultivating both the passionate and emerging fan base across Sweden with some of the best fights supported by our exclusive programing and original series, all in one destination”.

In an official statement from Com Hem, Joakim Öhrström, Director of Product Broadband & TV Head of TV, at Com Hem, said: “We believe Fight Sports will make our already popular TV service even more attractive. The channel will be included in the Silver & Gold packages at Com Hem and Mix & Max packages at Boxer. It will also be eligible for the customers who have packages of channels in FLEX 8 & 16. Richard and Craig Miele, Founders, CSI Sports, said, “Our ever growing investments in the most high profile live events and original programming continues to benefit the subscribers of our existing and new carriage partners, like Com Hem. We are very pleased to be part of the Com Hem and Boxer group of channels and we look forward to building Fight Sports into a leading sports channel in Sweden.”