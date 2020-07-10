Peacock to show 175+ Premier League games

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season.

Peacock – NBCUniversal’s new streaming service – will launch in the US with free and premium tiers across mobile, web and connected TV devices on July 15th.

In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the US, according to NBCUniversal. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand. All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium with the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.



“This exclusive Premier League programming is an exciting addition to our live sports content on Peacock Premium, and we are thrilled to continue delivering our best-in-class Premier League coverage to NBCUniversal linear television customers as well as new Peacock subscribers,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.

NBC and NBCSN will continue to present extensive Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and post-match shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.

The announcement follows news that Peacock will celebrate live sports on the platform with free, exclusive Premier League matches on July 15th.