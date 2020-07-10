SES moves to employment safeguard discussions

Satellite operator SES has reached an agreement with its personnel delegations to discontinue social plan talks for its Luxembourg-based employees, instead shifting gears to negotiate an employment safeguard plan.

In Luxembourg, SES management and its personnel delegation reports they have had multiple meetings in the last four weeks. Together, they have managed to reduce the number of impacted employees through a voluntary phased retirement programme and redeployment of employees into positions in new growth areas. SES management and its personnel delegation will now work jointly on an employment safeguard plan to find the best solution for the remaining employees.

SES says this global restructuring exercise is part of its Simplify & Amplify programme which aims to position the company for future growth and deliver maximum value to current and potential customers and stakeholders in a highly-competitive satellite market.

SES adds it remains on track to generate EBITDA optimisation ramping to €40-50 million annually from 2021.