Panasonic wins MEA for IFC

Middle East Airlines (MEA) has chosen Panasonic Avionics for its in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

MEA’s A321neos fleet will be fitted with Panasonic’s inflight Wi-Fi service, with a host of next generation connectivity benefits from fast internet to video streaming, all powered by its new satellite modem which offers bandwidth up to twenty times greater than previously available.

The order covers 15 of its Airbus A321 aircraft and will see services start this month as aircraft are fitted with Panasonic’s seat-back ‘eX1’ solution.

Ken Sain, CEO at Panasonic Avionics, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Middle East Airlines to enhance the passenger experience on their A321 family aircraft with our world-class inflight entertainment and connectivity. The Middle East is a dynamic and strategically important region for Panasonic Avionics.”

Mohamad El Hout, Chairman/Director General of MEA, added: “We are happy to partner again with Panasonic Avionics. MEA’s new aircraft is equipped with its state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems including WiFi connectivity for the first time, reflecting the company’s ambition to provide customers with the best products the industry has to offer.”