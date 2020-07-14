Premier League TV “back to normal” next season

Televised Premier League matches will return to a normal schedule in the 2020/21 campaign, regardless of whether or not games continue to be played inside empty stadiums.

A deal was put in place for all remaining 92 Premier League games to be broadcast live following the league’s return last month, with games being shared between Sky, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport and the BBC.

However, that will not continue next season, according to a report originating The Athletic, which states broadcast service will return to normal at the start of the new season.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will continue to split Premier League coverage of select games next season, with Amazon to broadcast all 20 games of 2 game weeks. The BBC will revert back to just broadcasting highlights.

There is hope that fans will be allowed back inside stadiums in a reduced capacity, perhaps even before the end of the year.