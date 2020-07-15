Discovery launches OneGraph ad sales

Discovery has announced the launch of OneGraph, a new ad product that will unify audiences across all of Discovery’s linear and digital platforms.

When combined with Discovery Engage, the company’s advanced advertising solution, OneGraph will offer marketers a single platform to reach and analyse Discovery’s 30 per cent share of cable television viewers across all platforms, including linear data-driven and addressable linear advertising and TV-everywhere.

“As the industry moves away from age and gender and embraces audience-based buying, we have heard from many of our clients that they want the ability to activate a unified audience target across all screens combined with the ability to analyse on the back end,” said Sam Garfield, VP Data Strategy and Analytics, Discovery. “OneGraph, utilizing Discovery’s proprietary data, harnesses the power of Discovery’s 30 per cent market share and scale to provide incremental reach across all platforms.”

Powered by LiveRamp and leveraging its leading data connectivity platform to enable addressable TV solutions, OneGraph utilises Discovery’s proprietary digital data through a new cross-platform device graph to connect identities across linear viewing, VoD, streaming, desktop, mobile and connected devices. With the addition of OneGraph, Discovery advertisers will now be able to utilise Engage to harness the power of Discovery’s portfolio of 18 US. networks and platforms to activate more than 50 unique segments based on data from viewers of brands including TLC, Food Network, Discovery Channel and HGTV; and access over 20,000 third party segments available off the shelf. Engage also allows for activation of custom data segments and first-party client data sets from safe-haven partners.

“The need to build and connect addressable audiences has never been more pertinent. By powering Discovery’s OneGraph via our data connectivity platform, we are ushering advanced TV into its next era by actually leveraging viewership fragmentation via addressable targeting across the TV marketplace,” said Jay Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, LiveRamp TV. “Viewers expect a more streamlined advertising experience, regardless of channel, and together we are making that a reality.”