F1, Zoom Virtual Paddock Club partnership

Formula 1 and video-first unified communications platform Zoom Video Communications are teaming up to deliver the first ever virtual Paddock Club experience.

The platform, which set a new business record in April of 2020 by facilitating over 300 million daily meeting participants, is working with F1 to provide new business opportunities through what it says are unique, live-sport experiences.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the first eight races are without the traditional in-person hospitality offerings. Hospitality is a key component of the F1 experience, so the companies partnered to create a bespoke virtual hospitality experience for guests.

Guests join the Virtual Paddock Club, through Zoom, and are treated to a range of experiences, including live updates and insight from legends of the paddock.

Additional experiences will also be created, in-line with the FIA’s regulations, at future races. Zoom will provide an exclusive experience throughout the eight-race European season, and in addition, F1 will look to work with Zoom to expand the Virtual Paddock Club offering to its Global Partners and F1 Teams.

“We understood the opportunity Zoom presented to us, which was about delivering a live sporting experience for guests, despite the fact much of sport is currently behind closed doors,” commented Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1. “Zoom, by its very nature is about enabling and connecting businesses remotely and this partnership, which has been developed virtually, is an example of just that. We are excited to work with Zoom to continue to connect businesses and their VIPs through this virtual hospitality experience. We hope this will be the first of many innovations we roll out in the coming months for our partners. Over the past few months, through Project Pitlane and Virtual Grand Prix races, we have seen the ability to innovate is imperative as we collectively adapt to an environment that continues to evolve.”

“We at Zoom are thrilled to kick off the Virtual Paddock Club with Formula 1,” added Janine Pelosi, CMO of Zoom. “During this challenging time, organisations such as Formula 1 still need to provide engaging experiences for fans and enterprises need to offer unique opportunities for their top prospects, and Zoom is here to help. The Virtual Paddock Club is the best way to recreate that VIP sports experience from home. Long run, there’s an opportunity for a hybrid virtual/in-person model so distance is no longer a barrier to sports hospitality.”