SpotX: 64% Brits more likely to choose AVoD over SVoD

SpotX, the global video advertising platform, has revealed research into the behaviour of connected TV (CTV) audiences in Europe. Conducted by research firm Statista, the report reveals the latest data identifying the characteristics of CTV viewers in the big five markets.

The findings, complemented by insights from Samsung Ads Europe, aim to help advertisers better understand CTV usage trends across Europe as well as effectively reach the growing number of consumers adopting the technology in specific markets.

Key UK findings of the research include:

British audiences have made CTV viewing a regular habit, with 69 per cent of survey respondents reporting they watch CTV a few times a week or daily.

64 per cent of British viewers are more likely to choose an ad-supported streaming service over a paid subscription.

69 per cent of CTV viewers say they watch ad-supported content and more than half (58 per cent) say that they prefer to watch free ad-supported programming versus paying for an ad-free experience;

CTV viewership is not an occasional activity; for many UK CTV viewers (60 per cent), it is the primary way they watch television;

CTV viewers are not willing to spend more on subscriptions, but will continue to watch more content, which is most likely ad-supported;

Half of households (48 per cent) earning less than £20k per year watch CTV daily

49 per cent are classed as heavy streamers (daily viewers)

60 per cent say they watch CTV as their primary way of watching television

73 per cent regularly watch live programming (at least several times per week)

Favourite content genres include drama, comedy, and thrillers

Across the EMEA region, CTV has bridged the generational divide across all Big Five European markets. Contrary to popular belief, Generation X represents the largest generational segment of all CTV viewers at 43 per cent (more than Generation Z and Millenials, which represent a combined 32 per cent). The average age of CTV viewers across Europe’s Big 5 markets is 43.

SpotX also defines new CTV audience profiles in the report, including streamloaders (young adults, most likely to be single and less likely to pay for subscriptions), jet streamers (digital savvy millennial professionals most likely to watch CTV as their primary way of watching television), “do-it-all” streamers (career-minded individuals who are busy balancing work with family and watch a mix of ad-free and ad-supported content), and silver streamers (mainly baby boomers, many of whom switched to CTV after realising the benefits of flexible TV viewing).

Commenting on the findings Léon Siotis, President EMEA at SpotX, explained, “Growth in CTV has accelerated in recent years, both in terms of adoption and viewership, driven primarily by consumer demand and the entrance of new streaming services into the markets. With 50 per cent reach in CTV viewership representing 61.5 million households across Europe’s biggest markets, advertisers are increasingly recognising its power to efficiently and accurately reach target audiences at scale.”

Nikalas Dewar, European Business Development Director, Samsung Ads said:“The television has long been the heart of the living room, and the recent advancement of CTV, with its abundance of choice and channels, positions the viewer increasingly at the centre of the TV experience. What’s clear from this report and our own data is that the CTV landscape is growing rapidly and, as a result, understanding the changing consumption habits across Europe and providing a seamless viewing experience to match is the key to unlocking the many opportunities that lie within this space.